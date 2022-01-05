Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $231.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $168.73 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $75,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

