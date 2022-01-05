Stably USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $298,983.49 and $66,544.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00055797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,252,193 coins and its circulating supply is 302,029 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

