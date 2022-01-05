Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Square Enix stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $68.42.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
