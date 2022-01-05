Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Square Enix stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

