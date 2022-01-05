Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
