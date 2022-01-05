Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

