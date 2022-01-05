SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 269,121 shares.The stock last traded at $86.61 and had previously closed at $86.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

