Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 4.6%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.03 and last traded at $86.48. Approximately 963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 505,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -174.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

