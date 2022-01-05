Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 82,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,603,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $523.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,285,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after buying an additional 122,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 226,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

