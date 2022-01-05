SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.11

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 6526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.