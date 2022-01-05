South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

