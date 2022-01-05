Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SONVY stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Sonova has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

