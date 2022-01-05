Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.82 or 0.08170068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,538.48 or 0.99984285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,327,935 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

