Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Up 193.3% in December

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter worth approximately $72,216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,510,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

