Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.56. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Snowflake by 43.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 194.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.