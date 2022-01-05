SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.71 million.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 833,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

