SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.71 million.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 833,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,001. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

