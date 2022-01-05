SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

SMART Global stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

