Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 68967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$87.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

