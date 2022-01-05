SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.
About SMA Solar Technology
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.