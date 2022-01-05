SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

