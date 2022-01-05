Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the November 30th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLTTF. CIBC increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

