SkinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $258,254.67 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $258,254.67 and approximately $33,463.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 72.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

