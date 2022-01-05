Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EDTK traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,988. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

