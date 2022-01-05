Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EDTK traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,988. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.