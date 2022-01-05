Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has $54.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

