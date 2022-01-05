SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SiTime by 37.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITM opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 409.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

