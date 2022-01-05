Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
SMPL stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 35,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
