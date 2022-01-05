Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SMPL stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 35,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

