Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Phillips 66 by 103.4% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.