Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

