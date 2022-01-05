Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749,805 shares of company stock valued at $43,228,297 in the last ninety days.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

