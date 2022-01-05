Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

APD opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.