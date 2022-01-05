Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.29. 8,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $3,328,512. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 454.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 267.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

