Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SILK. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $3,328,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.