Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.78% of Shutterstock worth $32,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Shutterstock by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $22,011,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.30. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

