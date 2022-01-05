Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 273.7%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.
Shares of YASKY opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.35.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
