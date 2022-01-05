Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 273.7%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

Shares of YASKY opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.35.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

