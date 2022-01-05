Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 59.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,819.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $106.91 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

