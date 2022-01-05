Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 59.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,819.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $106.91 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.