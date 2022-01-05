Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Increases By 313.3%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. WANdisco has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

