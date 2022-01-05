Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Increases By 283.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 283.4% from the November 30th total of 821,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

