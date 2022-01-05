Short Interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Grows By 57.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.34.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 47.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 190,705 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.5% during the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $502,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.