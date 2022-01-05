Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Grows By 197.5%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 197.5% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NCV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 389,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 362,018 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

