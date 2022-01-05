Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declines By 85.2%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

