Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Expands By 57.2%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOTZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

