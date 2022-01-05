Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Increases By 85.2%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 2,306,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THTX opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

