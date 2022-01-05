Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 58.3%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

