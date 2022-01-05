Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 58.3%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
