Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 90.9%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVNLY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SEB Equities lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

