Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 94.2%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,987,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 4,032,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

