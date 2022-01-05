Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 94.2%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,987,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 4,032,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About Sun Pacific
