Short Interest in Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Grows By 148.5%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.

SZEVF stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Suez has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Suez Company Profile

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

