Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Drops By 78.5%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAF. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

