Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Rises By 53.0%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 490,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,554.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 198,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SEAH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

