Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Expands By 12,260.0%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 12,260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.5206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

