Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Drops By 75.7%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

