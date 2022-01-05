Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 464.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 464.8% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.