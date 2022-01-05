Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Increases By 1,178.8%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 1,178.8% from the November 30th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.64. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,287. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

